Construction of the first phase of a much-anticipated affordable housing project has started.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Digmoor Project Phase 1 will see a new block of 12 apartments for social rent on clear land in Blythewood, Skelmersdale. Phase 2 of the scheme will include the demolition of some existing outdated flats and bedsits being replaced with new apartments and houses within Blythewood and Banksbarn.

West Lancashire Council’s building company, Tawd Valley Developments Ltd, will deliver the whole scheme, with this phase securing £1,128,000 of grant funding from Homes England.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Councillor Nicola Pryce-Roberts, lead member for Housing, said: “It is exciting to have broken ground on the first phase of this forward-thinking housing project. It is set to transform and regenerate Blythewood and Banksbarn, using cutting-edge construction methods and eco-friendly materials. There is an increasing need for new, good quality affordable homes in West Lancashire and projects like Digmoor continue to help us to transform our housing stock to meet the needs of current and future residents. These affordable apartments will provide a modern and sustainable home for our residents to enjoy.”

The Mayor and Mayoress of West Lancashire, Councillor Julian Finch and Mrs Mary Finch, together with Councillor Nicola Pryce-Roberts, lead members for Housing, as well as representatives from the Council's building company, Tawd Valley Developments, ceremonially break ground on Phase One of the Digmoor Revival, which is split into two phases and will see the building of 45 new affordable homes at Blythewood and Banksbarn in Skelmersdale, West Lancashire. | James Maloney/West Lancashire Bo

The new energy efficient homes are designed to reflect modern needs. Built of a timber frame construction, they include air source heat pumps, EV charging points and are partly triple glazed and solar panels will also power communal areas.

The 12 apartments will be made up of nine one- bedroom and three two-bedroom homes. The ground floor apartments providing full level access with wet rooms.

Careful consideration has also been given to the immediate environment to enhance biodiversity. Bird and bat boxes, new hedgerows for habitat forging, planting of new native trees and shrubs are all included in the scheme, as well as sensitive lighting design for wildlife.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Construction of Phase 1 is scheduled to take around 12 months to complete. In total, the Digmoor project will create 45 affordable homes, which will be owned and managed by the Council.

Danielle Ashworth, director of development at Tawd Valley Developments, added: "TVD is pleased to be supporting the Council with this important regeneration project providing new energy efficient homes for those most in housing need. Phase 1 has now commenced and TVD, working closely with the Council, is looking forward to the delivery of Phase 2 in the not-too-distant future."