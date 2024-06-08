Route closure between Longton & Preston & other major roadworks starting in Preston & South Ribble this week

Aimee Seddon
By Aimee Seddon
Published 6th Apr 2024, 12:46 BST
Updated 8th Jun 2024, 12:30 BST

This week, numerous roadworks are beginning across Preston and South Ribble, including one that closes a route between Longton and Preston.

Lasting between one day and two weeks, motorists are advised to avoid these areas if they can or plan their journey to give themselves more time.

As there are 71 roadworks beginning between Monday, June 3 and Sunday, June 9, we have only listed those involving closures, stop/go boards and temporary traffic lights.

So take a look at the roadworks you will most want to be aware of this week, including how long the work is scheduled to last and why:

Preston and South Ribble roadworks between June 10-June 16

Preston and South Ribble roadworks between June 10-June 16

What: Two-way signals Why: [Utility repair and maintenance works] Excavate large joint bays in the carriageway and verge to install link box When: June 10-June 14

2. Haighton Green Lane, Haighton

What: Two-way signals Why: [Utility repair and maintenance works] Excavate large joint bays in the carriageway and verge to install link box When: June 10-June 14

What: Road closure Why: [Utility asset works] ROAD CLOSURE REQUIRED FOR OVERHEAD CABLING WORK When: June 10-June 13

3. Green Lane, Barton

What: Road closure Why: [Utility asset works] ROAD CLOSURE REQUIRED FOR OVERHEAD CABLING WORK When: June 10-June 13

What: Two-way signals Why: [Disconnection or alteration of supply] Long sided disconnection of old lead supply and replace with new connection When: June 11-June 14

4. Whittingham Lane, Goosnargh

What: Two-way signals Why: [Disconnection or alteration of supply] Long sided disconnection of old lead supply and replace with new connection When: June 11-June 14

