Lasting between one day and two weeks, motorists are advised to avoid these areas if they can or plan their journey to give themselves more time.

As there are 71 roadworks beginning between Monday, June 3 and Sunday, June 9, we have only listed those involving closures, stop/go boards and temporary traffic lights.

So take a look at the roadworks you will most want to be aware of this week, including how long the work is scheduled to last and why:

1 . Preston and South Ribble roadworks Preston and South Ribble roadworks between June 10-June 16 Photo Sales

2 . Haighton Green Lane, Haighton What: Two-way signals Why: [Utility repair and maintenance works] Excavate large joint bays in the carriageway and verge to install link box When: June 10-June 14 Photo Sales

3 . Green Lane, Barton What: Road closure Why: [Utility asset works] ROAD CLOSURE REQUIRED FOR OVERHEAD CABLING WORK When: June 10-June 13 Photo Sales