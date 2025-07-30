Work nears completion on £1 million revamp of Clitheroe town centre
Over £700,000 of improvements to Castle Street, including the narrowing of the road, resurfacing and widening of footways, new signage, parking and loading restrictions, benches, bollards and street furniture, were completed last year.
The work was part of a public realm improvement project undertaken by Lancashire County Council and Ribble Valley Borough Council.
The revamp was so successful that the two councils gave the thumbs-up to a £300,000 extension of the scheme into Market Place, also featuring new footways, signage, benches, bollards and street furniture.
Ribble Valley Borough Council leader Simon Hore said: “The Castle Street refurbishment has been warmly received by residents and shoppers, and the extension of those improvements have given Market Place a similar bright new look.
“The Castle Street and Market Place schemes, along with £250,000 we have invested in the market bullring, are helping to make Clitheroe an even more attractive place to visit.”
Warren Goldsworthy, Lancashire County Council’s cabinet member for highways and transport, added: “The renovation of Market Place is the icing on the cake after the Castle Street improvements and is further enhancing the vitality of the high street.
“These latest improvements make the town an even more vibrant and welcoming destination, and I would encourage everyone to come along and see for themselves, while supporting our fantastic local traders.”
The Market Place improvements have now been completed, apart from the road resurfacing, which will take place in September on a date yet to be decided.
Market Place will close for a day during the road resurfacing and further details will be available over the coming weeks.
