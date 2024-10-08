Work gets underway for Preston artist Shawn Sharpe's new city centre mural
He is part-way through eye-catching piece which will be located just outside of the bus station near the entrance to Tithebarn Street.
The mural was partly commissioned by Preston City Council to help rejuvenate and bring more colour to buildings within the city.
Shawn, who is behind the Mother and Pauline in the Yellow Dress murals, hopes his latest creation will transform a huge grey wall near the bus station into a “colourful masterpiece,” creating another stunning landmark in the city.
He also asked the community to share what they believed should be added to the new image.
Posting a Spacehive, a crowdfunding platform for projects aimed at improving community spaces, he said: “The Harris quarter is currently going through development with the Harris Museum, Youth Zone and Animate.
“This mural will provide another reason to visit the area and celebrate our history.
“The mural will directly support our growing culture and inspire the next generation of creators.”
The colourful mural so far shows a Kingfisher bird which usually symbolises represents the promise of abundance, new warmth, prosperity, and love.
It's seen as a spirit guide that can help improve mental and spiritual intuition while remaining grounded.
