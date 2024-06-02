Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Preston city Council have donated £1k to the project.

Preston artist Shawn Sharpe has been granted permission to paint a new mural in the city - but he needs the public’s help.

Shawn - the artist behind the ‘Mother’ and ‘Pauline In The Yellow Dress’ murals - is planning to paint another illustration on Tithebarn Street.

He hopes the mural will transform a huge grey wall near the bus station into a “colourful masterpiece,” creating another stunning landmark in the city.

Preston artist Shawn Sharpe has been granted permission to paint a new mural in the city

Preston city Council donated £1k to the project, but to cover the full costs, Sharpe has launched a crowdfunding appeal for £5,000.

He has also asked the community to share what they believed should be added to the new image.

Posting a Spacehive, a crowdfunding platform for projects aimed at improving community spaces, he said: “The Harris quarter is currently going through development with the Harris Museum, Youth Zone and Animate.

“This mural will provide another reason to visit the area and celebrate our history.

“The mural will directly support our growing culture and inspire the next generation of creators.

“The project isn't just about mural art; murals will revitalise our city, create tourism and boost local businesses. Most importantly, put pride in our city centre.”

Shawn shared a rough blurred-out version of the mural

At the time of writing, £2,946 had been pledged by 38 people.

Shawn recently worked with Loom Loft Furniture and Interiors which opened its doors at Trident Retail Park on Port Way in April.

The mural paid tribute to Preston Docks and the town’s rich textile history.

The final design included the Manxman, a famous nightclub on the docks, the iconic swing bridge and the No 10 Victoria warehouse building.

One of the ships on the mural is also named the ‘Betsy Leigh’ - a reference to another of Shawn’s pieces of work on The Wheatsheaf Pub in Ashton.

Loom Loft Furniture and Interiors worked with local artist Shawn to celebrate their new store in Preston

Shawn said: “I am unaware of any retail stores in the UK that have large-scale murals indoors, making it a unique space.

“It's been a pleasure to work with Loom Loft, giving me a lot of creative freedom and bringing the best out of a space where you wouldn’t normally expect a mural.

“I can't wait for the people of Preston to see it, it'll be the perfect backdrop to showcase what Loom Loft does.”