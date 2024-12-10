Work has started to take shape on a £2.9 million bowling and family entertainment centre in Preston.

Bowling fans in Preston can look forward to exciting ten pin action after Hollywood Bowl started work on the entertainment centre at the Animate Complex.

Radu Solomon, Centre Manager of Hollywood Bowl Preston, outside the new £2.9m bowling and family entertainment centre, Hollywood Bowl in Preston. | UGC

The centre will feature 22 lanes, state-of-the-art amusements and a stylish bar/diner for that true Hollywood experience.

On top of ten pin bowling fun, guests who visit the centre will also get to enjoy its American style bar and diner featuring a selection of food and drinks including American classics such as hot dogs, burgers, shakes and signature cocktails.

To help guests keep the competitive spirit going, Hollywood Bowl’s famous amusements area will offer leading games, such as Mario Kart as well as all-time family favourites including air hockey and racing games.

The centre will also create up to 30 new, local jobs, offering residents the opportunity to benefit from Hollywood Bowl’s brilliant training and development programmes, opening the door to exciting careers within the leisure and hospitality industry.

The centre is due to open next March. | UGC

Radu Soloman, Centre Manager at Hollywood Bowl Preston, said: “We’re looking forward to bringing a new family entertainment centre and modern LA bowling to life in Preston.

“Hollywood Bowl has built a strong reputation for delivering affordable fun family experiences across the UK and we look forward to welcoming people of all ages and abilities from the city to enjoy and make memories in our state-of-the-art bowling facility.”

Councillor Martyn Rawlinson, Deputy Leader and Cabinet Member for Resources at Preston City Council addded: “Preston is delighted to welcome Hollywood Bowl to the city centre as its is just what we need.”

It is set to open in March 2025.