Fleetwood woman wins £50,000 on National Bingo Game at Blackpool's Club 3000

Vanessa Sims
By Vanessa Sims
Published 3rd Jan 2024, 09:48 GMT
A Lancashire woman started 2024 with a bang after winning the £50,000 jackpot on the bingo.

The 58-year-old woman from Fleetwood, who asked not to be named, was playing in the afternoon session at Club 3000 Bingo in Blackpool on Tuesday when she won.

The bingo players lucky numbers came up on the National Bingo Game resulting in the top prize of a whopping £50,000 Jackpot.

The winner said she was "overjoyed and shocked" when she realised her numbers had come up.

Woman, 58, wins £50,000 on the bingo at Club 3000Woman, 58, wins £50,000 on the bingo at Club 3000
Club 3000 Blackpool which opened their doors in July 2023 and spending £5million in transforming the property last year.

Sean Connolly, Club 3000 Blackpool manager said: “We were all so excited to celebrate the win alongside our winner. The atmosphere in the club was electric, everyone was so happy, we can’t wait for the party where they will officially receive the presentation cheque for £50,000!

"It is even more special as it is the first time that the Blackpool club has won the National Bingo Big Prize, since we opened in July last year. We absolutely love being part of the community in Blackpool.”

