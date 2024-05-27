Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A woman was taken to hospital with ‘serious injuries’ after being assaulted in Blackpool.

The incident took place on Lytham Road between Windermere Road and Watson Road shortly after 8.30pm on Saturday.

Police used their vehicles to block the road, while paramedics dealt with the injured woman.

There were two vans, a rapid response police car and an ambulance at the scene.

Police deal with an incident on Lytham Road between Windermere Road and Watson Road.

A Lancashire Police spokesman said: “We were called to Lytham Road, Blackpool at 8:31pm on 25th May to a report of an assault.

“Officers attended and a woman was taken to hospital.”

The incident, reported by locals to be a ‘serious assault’ took place on Lytham Road between Windermere Road and Watson Road. Pic Stephen Farr

Inquires are now ongoing into how the woman sustained her injuries and who was responsible.

Resident Stephen Farr, who had been on the number 68 bus, said: “9.30pm Lytham Road blocked due to a serious assault at South Shore.

“Police also appear to be on the railway line near to the Pleasure Beach. Buses were diverted. I had to get off a 68 bus early.”