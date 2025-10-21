A woman in her 60s was threatened with a knife during an attempted robbery in Morecambe.

The offended approached the victim and stole her handbag on Clarendon Road at around 1.40pm on Saturday, October 18.

A passer-by intervened and the bag was left at the scene. The victim was unharmed.

A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: “An investigation is underway and enquiries, including CCTV enquiries, have been conducted and are ongoing.”

Officers want to speak to the passer-by who is described as around 70, white, grey hair, approximately 5ft 4in, wearing a blue and white checked shirt, black trousers and glasses.

They stress he is being sought solely as a witness and is not in any trouble. He was believed to have come from the Clarendon Road and West End Road area.

The suspect is described as around 6ft tall, black, clean-shaven, wearing a dark hoodie, blue jeans and white trainers and thought to speak with an English accent.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Lancashire Police by calling 101, quoting log number 0777 of October 18.