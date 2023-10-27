Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A woman who callously drained her father's bank account while he was seriously ill in hospital has been sent to prison by a judge in Preston.

The city's Crown Court heard Tracy Rose, 44, systematically stripped her dad's £10,000 savings by making 50 unauthorised withdrawals over a period of six months.

In the end there was absolutely nothing left to pay direct debits for his life insurance and his funeral plan, Judge Heather Lloyd was told.

Jailing Rose for 18 months for fraud, Judge Lloyd told her: "What you did was despicable.

"For your own personal gain you targeted your father's financial affairs for six months and on 50 occasions and by so doing drained his account.

"You didn't care about the effect on him, only your own greed and need."

The court heard Rose struck when her dad, who was living in the Rossendale Valley, went into hospital at Blackburn and later into a care home. It was said the effect on the old man had been so devastating that he no longer wanted to have any contact with his daughter.

When the fraud was uncovered Rose lied to police saying her father had allowed her to withdraw the cash.

Judge Lloyd said her dad had been "very unwell" in hospital and a care home and was at his most vulnerable when she took advantage of him.

"The effect on him of your betrayal was he was distraught when he realised what you had done - all his money had been taken, the account had been drained.

"Then, when you were arrested, you lied and said your father had permitted you to take the money.

"I suppose when you were interviewed you may have hoped at some stage your father wouldn't co-operate or be able to co-operate with the investigation and didn't want his daughter to appear in court.

"You have pleaded guilty to fraud, but this in reality is theft from your father. You deliberately targeted him when he was vulnerable."

The judge heard that Rose, who had since moved away from Lancashire, was "addicted to drink and drugs." She added: "Your life was down the toilet and you didn't care about your father."