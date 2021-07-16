Woman dies after car crashes into traffic lights in Lancashire

A Toyota Hybrid was travelling along Bolton Road when it clipped the kerb of a traffic island, causing it to crash into a set of traffic lights shortly before 4.50pm yesterday (July 14).

The driver of the Toyota, a woman in her 70s from Darwen, was taken to hospital with "serious injuries" but died this afternoon (July 15).

No other vehicles are thought to have been involved.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police were called to reports of a serious road traffic collision in Bolton Road.

Sgt Peter Norris, of East Tactical Operations, said: "My thoughts are with the woman's family at this incredibly difficult time.

"We are now investigating the full circumstances of what led to the collision and I would ask any witnesses or anybody with CCTV or dashcam footage which could assist our enquiries to get in touch."

Anyone with information is asked to email [email protected] or call police on 101, quoting log 1101 of July 14, 2021.

It is thanks to our loyal readers that we can continue to provide the trusted news, analysis and insight that matters to you.