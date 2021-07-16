Leyland man stabbed after confronting thieves outside neighbour's home

He had reportedly been returning home from walking his dog at around 12.30am when he came across a man and a woman stealing tools from a neighbour's van.

He bravely confronted them but was assaulted and repeatedly stabbed outside his neighbour's home.

An ambulance was called to the scene and the man was taken to Royal Preston Hospital for treatment.

Lancashire Police said no arrests have been made at this stage, but they have identified two suspects.

South Ribble CID and NPT (neighbourhood policing team) say they have visited all addresses associated with the pair in an attempt to make arrests, but they have not been found.

It said officers will continue to search for the pair today and the force is asking for the public to report any sightings to 101.

A police spokesman said: "We were called at 12.37am today (July 16) to reports a man had been assaulted by a man and a woman in Alder Close, Leyland.

"The victim, a man in his 40s, suffered stab wounds and was taken to Royal Preston Hospital.

"His condition is not described as life-threatening.

"No arrests have been made at this stage and enquiries are ongoing to identify and arrest the offenders.

"This is being treated as an isolated incident, but we can assure the community that we are doing everything we can to locate the offenders."

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101, quoting log 0030 of July 16, 2021.

Preston stabbing

Police are also investigating a stabbing in Preston at 12.40am yesterday (Thursday, July 15) when a man in his 30's was attacked in Blackpool Road after confronting two thieves.

The victim had interrupted two men breaking into a vehicle in St Gregory Road. He followed them onto Blackpool Road where one of the suspects brandished a knife.

The man was stabbed multiple times in his head and stomach and remains in Preston Royal Hospital where his condition is described as serious but stable.

