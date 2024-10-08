Woman charged after £80 worth of gift sets stolen from Boots store in Preston city centre
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Officers were called after £80 worth of gift sets were stolen from the Boots store in Fishergate at around 4.20pm on Monday.
A 45-year old-woman was arrested at the scene.
Carrie Kirkham, of no fixed address, was later charged with theft from a shop.
Join our new WhatsApp Community to get the latest news and top stories from across Lancashire directly to your phone
She was remanded into custody and will appear before Preston Magistrates Court on Wednesday.
Operation Vulture is Lancashire Police’s response to shoplifting across the county, backed by Police and Crime Commissioner Clive Grunshaw.
The operation sees officers undertaking hotspot patrolling, increasing their visibility in targeted areas and creating strong partnerships with retailers across the county to better share intelligence, get a deeper understanding of retail crime and identify more offenders.