Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A woman has been charged after gift sets were stolen from a Boots store in Preston city centre.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Officers were called after £80 worth of gift sets were stolen from the Boots store in Fishergate at around 4.20pm on Monday.

A 45-year old-woman was arrested at the scene.

A woman has been charged after gift sets were stolen from a Boots store in Preston | Getty Images

Carrie Kirkham, of no fixed address, was later charged with theft from a shop.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She was remanded into custody and will appear before Preston Magistrates Court on Wednesday.

Operation Vulture is Lancashire Police’s response to shoplifting across the county, backed by Police and Crime Commissioner Clive Grunshaw.

The operation sees officers undertaking hotspot patrolling, increasing their visibility in targeted areas and creating strong partnerships with retailers across the county to better share intelligence, get a deeper understanding of retail crime and identify more offenders.