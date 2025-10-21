Woman arrested in arson investigation after three fire engines rush to Preston flat
Three fire engines and a special appliance from Preston, Bamber Bridge and Hyndburn attended the incident on Farringdon Close shortly before 9 pm on Sunday.
Fire crews used one jet, two hose reel jets, four sets of breathing apparatus and a positive pressure ventilation fan to extinguish the flames.
No injuries were reported.
A 30-year-old woman from Preston was later arrested on suspicion of arson with intent to endanger life.
A spokesperson for Lancashire Police said: “She has since been released on bail with conditions, pending further enquiries.”