An arson investigation is underway after a fire broke out at a flat in Preston.

Three fire engines and a special appliance from Preston, Bamber Bridge and Hyndburn attended the incident on Farringdon Close shortly before 9 pm on Sunday.

Fire crews used one jet, two hose reel jets, four sets of breathing apparatus and a positive pressure ventilation fan to extinguish the flames.

No injuries were reported.

A 30-year-old woman from Preston was later arrested on suspicion of arson with intent to endanger life.

A spokesperson for Lancashire Police said: “She has since been released on bail with conditions, pending further enquiries.”