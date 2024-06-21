Throughout Sunday visitors to Avenham Park will enjoy live music and DJ sets, dancing, a cricket match, a selection of stalls, children's play area, a wide selection of international cuisines including tastes of the Caribbean, and also a live demonstration from Christine Cherry, a finalist on Channel 4's hit TV show The Great Pottery Throwdown 2022.

The Windrush Festival was established in 2013 as a family-orientated, multi-generational, cross-cultural festival and last year attracted more than 3,000 people.

The event both acknowledges and celebrates the contribution of people from the Caribbean who came to England to help rebuild Britain after the Second World War.

The celebration reaffirms Caribbean identity, history, and culture for the descendants of the Windrush generation and the wider community.

Windrush 76 Festival acts as a meeting space for friends, families, and communities to come together, share stories and remember the past.

Adrian Murrell, co-founder of Windrush 76 Festival said: "The festival has a real community vibe about it and when I say community vibe, I mean Preston's multi-cultural, multi-racial community and it's an amazing event to be part of."

Sarah Threlfall, deputy chief executive and director of community and wellbeing at Preston Council said: "As we commemorate the 76th anniversary of the Empire Windrush's arrival on UK soil, the Windrush Festival serves as a powerful tribute to the legacy of the Windrush generation.

"This festival not only highlights their invaluable contributions to our society but also fosters a spirit of unity and cultural appreciation among our diverse communities.

We are proud to support this event and look forward to its continued growth and success in years to come."

The fun starts at 12pm and continues through to 8pm. To find out more visit: www.visitpreston.com

