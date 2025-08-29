After a week of wet and windy conditions in Lancashire, the unsettled weather looks set to continue into the weekend.

The recent spell of warm, settled weather - which has helped put the UK on course for one of its warmest summers on record - has now given way to more changeable conditions.

Low pressure across the north of the UK will bring further showers on Thursday and Friday before a spell of more persistent and heavy rain arrives on Saturday.

The unsettled weather looks set to continue into the weekend in Lancashire | Contributed

This system, moving in from the southwest, will also bring strong winds, particularly along coastal areas.

Met Office Deputy Chief Meteorologist David Oliver said: “A deep area of low pressure will develop close to the UK on Saturday and track northeast over the weekend, bringing wet and windy weather for many.

“While the exact track and depth of the system is still a little uncertain, at present it looks likely that we’ll see gusts in excess of 50mph in some areas during Saturday and Sunday, especially across coasts, headlands and high ground. In addition to these gusty winds, 10–20mm of rain is likely across many regions, with higher totals over hills in western areas.”

More prolonged rain on Saturday, accompanied by strong winds.

Then a return to sunshine and blustery showers on Sunday and Monday.

Feeling rather cool amongst the rain and brisk winds.