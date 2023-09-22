Wilko reveals dates for final store closures in Preston and Lancaster following collapse
The retailer will shut its final 111 stores in early October as part of the final phase of closures, administrators for PwC said.
and live on Freeview channel 276
Wilko is to shut the doors of all of its remaining stores by Sunday October 8 as the collapse of the historic retailer comes to a close.
The hardware and furnishings retailer tumbled into administration last month after it came under pressure from weak consumer spending and debts to suppliers.
The retailer will shut its final 111 stores in early October as part of the final phase of closures, administrators for PwC said.
The Wilko brand will not disappear entirely from the UK high street after The Range agreed to buy Wilko’s brand, website and intellectual property, with plans to sell the acquired brand in its stores.
Wilko was originally founded by James Kemsey Wilkinson in Leicester in 1930 and employed 12,500 workers before its collapse.
Preston City Centre and Lancaster City Centre stores will shut on Tuesday October 3:
And Preston's Deepdale store will shut on Thursday October 5.