News you can trust since 1886
BREAKING
Police officer charged with murder after fatal shooting of Chris Kaba
Wilko reveals dates for final store closures following its collapse
RSPCA centres jam-packed with 'cruelly abandoned' guinea pigs
Natwest makes pledge after glitch with its cash machines
Police officer who stamped on man’s head during arrest sacked
Bank of England announces interest rates will remain at 5.25%

Wilko reveals dates for final store closures in Preston and Lancaster following collapse

The retailer will shut its final 111 stores in early October as part of the final phase of closures, administrators for PwC said.

Vanessa Sims
By Vanessa Sims
Published 22nd Sep 2023, 13:38 BST- 1 min read
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Wilko is to shut the doors of all of its remaining stores by Sunday October 8 as the collapse of the historic retailer comes to a close.

The hardware and furnishings retailer tumbled into administration last month after it came under pressure from weak consumer spending and debts to suppliers.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The retailer will shut its final 111 stores in early October as part of the final phase of closures, administrators for PwC said.

The Wilko brand will not disappear entirely from the UK high street after The Range agreed to buy Wilko’s brand, website and intellectual property, with plans to sell the acquired brand in its stores.

Most Popular

Wilko was originally founded by James Kemsey Wilkinson in Leicester in 1930 and employed 12,500 workers before its collapse.

Preston City Centre and Lancaster City Centre stores will shut on Tuesday October 3:

And Preston's Deepdale store will shut on Thursday October 5.

Related topics:WilkoPrestonLancasterAdministrationWorkers