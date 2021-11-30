Emergency services were called to reports of an industrial accident at a business premises in Bruce Street at around 3pm on Thursday (November 25).

A man, who was named as 22-year-old Connor Borthwick on November 29, was rescued by firefighters after becoming trapped in machinery.

An ambulance, helimed doctor, and an advanced paramedic rushed to the incident but Connor was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.

Connor's parents Darren and Mandy, along with 24-year-old sister Emily, have launched a fundraiser in his memory on Give as you Live.

Donations will be shared between the Alzheimer's Society and Down's Syndrome Association.

Emily wrote on Twitter: "Me and my family are absolutely heartbroken to share the news that my beautiful baby brother died last week.

"We have created a fund-raising page for two charities close to Con and us. Please donate if you can. Thank you."

Connor Borthwick (pictured) died following an industrial accident in Blackburn (Credit: Lancashire Police)

In a tribute to Connor, his family said he was "a light that shone brightly, if only for 22 years".

"His boundless energy and generous spirit enriched the lives of whoever he met. He loved his friends and family," they added.

"We have been overwhelmed by the love and support we have received since his death.

"It is a real testament to the way he touched so many people’s lives in a positive way and enriched ours beyond measure. We will miss him so much."

Emily, Darren, Mandy and Connor Borthwick at the Wigan and District Harriers' 50th anniversary dinner eight years ago

Former Deanery High School pupil Connor was himself a high jumper for Wigan and District Harriers, being crowned northern champion six years ago.

He also played football, having been a member of St Jude's FC and Shevington FC.

Athletics coach Trevor Painter, who trains Emily and middle distance runner Keely Hodgkinson, paid tribute on social media.

Connor was himself an accomplished high-jumper

He wrote: "So so proud of the Borthwick family and their strength in this darkest of hours.

"Loved when he dropped in on our sessions a few years ago as he always had a cheeky story and a glint in his eye.

"RIP Connor your light will never be forgotten."

Shevington FC took to social media to write: "It is with a heavy heart that we announce the passing of one of our open age players.

"Connor Borthwick sadly died on Thursday.

"Our condolences go out to Mandy, Darren, Emily and all his family and friends. Rest in peace Connor."

Police said they were working alongside colleagues from the Health and Safety Executive to investigate the circumstances surrounding the incident.

You can visit the fundraising campaign by clicking HERE.

