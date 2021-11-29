Man 'threatened to stab staff member' at Buckshaw Parkway railway station 'due to late train'

The man left the station after the incident but officers from British Transport Police traced him to a nearby address where he was arrested.

Police say he was then further arrested on suspicion of two other offences from earlier in the month.

The first incident involved an unprovoked assault on a passenger who was punched in the face.

The second was a later offence of threatening behaviour against the same victim.

The man was interviewed and bailed with a condition not to enter the railway in Lancashire.

British Transport Police said enquiries were ongoing.

A man was arrested after "threatening to stab a member of staff" at Buckshaw Parkway railway station (Credit: Google)

