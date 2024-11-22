Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Work is underway on a £1.1m project to improve a four-mile stretch of towpath on the Lancaster Canal and make it more accessible for residents and visitors.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Canal and Rivers Trust has worked with the Lancaster Canal Regeneration Partnership and Westmorland and Furness Council to secure the funding for the project, which will form part of the new Lancaster Canal Towpath Trail between Kendal and Lancaster.

Over four miles of the towpath, from Field End Bridge 169, near Stainton, to just north of Holme Village, will be enhanced by engineering contractors CPC Civils Group, with the works planned and coordinated by Canal and River Trust.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The works, which are due to be completed in January 2025, will include widening and resurfacing the towpath using locally sourced self-binding gravel, which is designed to fit in with the rural environment, provide a hardwearing surface, and reduce mud and puddles.

A programme of work has started on Lancaster Canal towpaths | Canal and Rivers Trust

Jon Horsfall, our North West director, said: “We’re delighted to have secured funding for this important work to transform this section of towpath. This towpath upgrade project is a fantastic example of how we can work together to make our canals more welcoming and attractive. This much needed work will significantly improve the towpath’s usability, offering opportunities for residents and visitors to engage in active travel, walk, cycle, and run, and take part in leisure activities.

“Spending time by the water is a fantastic way to improve your wellbeing. As a charity, we’re committed to keeping our canals and towpaths open and alive so people can feel the benefits, and the Lancaster Canal Towpath Trail is a great example of the difference our canals can make to local communities.”

Fully accessible

The Lancaster Canal Towpath Trail, which aims to be fully accessible, will celebrate the heritage of the canal and follow the original towpath, in both the watered and un-watered sections, to promote walking and cycling routes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Several events have already been held to promote the new trail, including two Pie and Paddle sessions and the Crooklands ‘Canalathon’, which saw competitors paddle boarding and either running or walking along the towpath to help raise funds towards the improvement works.

For further information on the new Lancaster Canal Towpath Trail, and the opportunities for walking, cycling and paddling, go to: lancastercanaltowpathtrail.co.uk