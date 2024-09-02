Restoring Preston Basin: from coal carrier to carbon store? Preston Historical Society TALK
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Preston Basin was the principal transhipment basement between the Lancaster Canal in Preston and its dedicated tramroad, forming a key industrial, commercial and social nexus critical to the town's early growth in the first half of the 19th century.
Venue: Central Methodist Church, Lune Street, Preston PR1 2NL 7pm - 8.30pm Doors open 6.30pm for registration and refreshments PHS members FREE Visitors pay £5 on the door
Remains of the stone-lined basin likely remain buried beneath the car park of the Corporation Street Retail Park, left in situ when Preston Basin fell out of use and was infilled in the late 1930s.
With the release of the ambitious Preston Station Quarter Regeneration Framework in 2022, could the 300 ft by 60 ft basin be repurposed and reimagined as a green, biodiverse, amenity space as part of wider redevelopment envisaged for the area?
Learn more about the significance of Preston Basin at its meeting point of the canal and tramroad and the possibilities for its restoration outlined by the Restoring Preston Basin campaign
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.