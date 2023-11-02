News you can trust since 1886
Man arrested by Lancashire Police in Fleetwood after little girl taken to hospital with unexplained injuries

A crime scene was established after a young child was taken to a hospital in Merseyside with 'unexplained injuries'.

Vanessa Sims
By Vanessa Sims
Published 2nd Nov 2023, 14:18 GMT
Updated 2nd Nov 2023, 14:28 GMT
Detectives and crime scene investigators have been at a house in Fleetwood since Monday evening.

A crime scene was established after a young child, who had been staying at the property in Hazeldene Road, was taken to a hospital in Merseyside with 'unexplained injuries'.

The little girl is understood to have been visiting the address with a relative before she was taken to hospital near her home.

Police in Hazledean Road, Fleetwood todayPolice in Hazledean Road, Fleetwood today
A man was arrested shortly after 10pm on Monday evening.

A CSI team in white suits have been seen coming and going from the property removing evidence.

A police cordon and police presence is still in the street.

A Lancashire Police spokesman said: "We were called to reports a child had attended hospital with injuries.

"A man has been arrested and enquires are ongoing to establish the full circumstances of how those injuries occurred."

