Man arrested by Lancashire Police in Fleetwood after little girl taken to hospital with unexplained injuries
A crime scene was established after a young child was taken to a hospital in Merseyside with 'unexplained injuries'.
Detectives and crime scene investigators have been at a house in Fleetwood since Monday evening.
A crime scene was established after a young child, who had been staying at the property in Hazeldene Road, was taken to a hospital in Merseyside with 'unexplained injuries'.
The little girl is understood to have been visiting the address with a relative before she was taken to hospital near her home.
A man was arrested shortly after 10pm on Monday evening.
A CSI team in white suits have been seen coming and going from the property removing evidence.
A police cordon and police presence is still in the street.
A Lancashire Police spokesman said: "We were called to reports a child had attended hospital with injuries.
"A man has been arrested and enquires are ongoing to establish the full circumstances of how those injuries occurred."