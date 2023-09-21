Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Street Safety Officers are looking forward to welcoming and supporting the influx of new students and visitors to Preston in the run up to Christmas.

The team of SSOs, established a year ago following Home Office funding, provide a reassuring visible presence and are ready to help anyone who feels anxious, whether that be with directions back to their accommodation, support with taxi stewarding or first aid.

In more serious cases, they can liaise quickly with the police or emergency services and step in to tackle anti-social, intimidating or criminal behaviour.

The friendly team are out in the city centre between 10pm and 4am on Saturday night. Together with colleagues at the council, they also keep an eye on city-centre buildings for any suspicious activity.

Councillor Freddie Bailey, cabinet member for environment and community safety, said: “The SSOs in their high visibility uniform are a reassuring presence, especially in Freshers’ weeks, when young people are finding their feet and are perhaps away from home for the first time.

"Along with the investment we continue to make in more CCTV cameras, we are pleased with the steps we are taking to make our streets as safe as possible and reduce criminal activity and anti-social behaviour.”

Cllr Bailey had an additional message for any new students: “As our new cohort of UCLan students, we want you to have a great time, enjoying all that Preston has to offer, but would ask that you help us by behaving responsibly.

"Please make a note of an emergency contact number on a card to carry with you (as well as your mobile phone), stay with friends and look out for one another and plan how you are going to get home in advance. Whilst you are out, don’t drink from glasses or open containers which have been left unattended.