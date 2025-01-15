Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Energy gels made in Lancashire will be provided to 350,000 runners this year, after RunThrough and Science in Sport joined forces.

RunThrough, which hosts 10k, 5k, 10 mile, half marathon and marathon running events acoss the country, has announced Blackburn-made Science in Sport (SiS) as its Official Energy Gel Partner for 2025.

Recognised globally as a leader in sports nutrition, SiS has been the trusted fuelling partner of athletes all over the world since 1992 and is furthering its mission to educate and empower runners of all abilities to fuel smarter, perform better, and achieve their goals. This partnership is aiming to close the knowledge gap for runners of all abilities who want to fuel effectively for their training and races. With over 350,000 participants expected across RunThrough’s events in 2025, SiS will provide energy gels and tailored fuelling guidance to help those runners prepare and perform optimally.

Fuelling Guide

Key to executing this education strategy will be putting the SiS Fuelling Guide into the hands of every RunThrough participant in 2025. The Fuelling Guide will provide:

- Simple, easy to understand advice for all abilities written by in-house performance

nutritionists.

- Guidance on effective fuelling strategies for both training and race day usage.

- Tailored recommendations for energy gel consumption based on race distance -

10k to marathons.

Matt Wood, co-founder of RunThrough, said: “We’re delighted to partner with Science in Sport to provide premium products to our runners and to empower them with the knowledge they need to fuel smarter and achieve their best results. We want every participant to have a great experience at our events and optimal fuelling is a key part of making that happen.”

Dan Lampard, Chief Operating Officer of Science in Sport, said: “We’re very excited to partner with RunThrough, who provide a fantastic experience for runners across the country in iconic locations across multiple distances. We want to ensure every runner is educated in appropriate nutrition to optimise their training and for the event itself, and are thrilled to work with the team at RunThrough to achieve this goal.”

In addition to the nationwide education initiative, SiS will also serve as title partner at

three key events in the 2025 RunThrough calendar: Middlesbrough Half Marathon, Macclesfield Running Festival and Battersea Running Festival.