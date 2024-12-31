Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

If you’re looking to get the New Year off with a fitnes goal, details of the 2025 Blackburn 10k race have been announced.

RunThrough, the UK’s largest and Europe’s fastest-growing running events company, have said that the annual event will next take place on Sunday, December 7, 2025.

They say the event promises an unparalleled race day experience for runners and spectators alike - with a unique opportunity to run at the historic Ewood Park, home to Blackburn Rovers FC. The race will start and finish inside the iconic stadium in front of the RFS Riverside Stand. Adding to the vibrant atmosphere, the event village will be set up at the Blackburn End, featuring music, food, and entertainment for participants and supporters.

Spectators will have exclusive access to the Blackburn End, providing the perfect vantage point to cheer on loved ones as they cross the finish line.

The closed-road course takes runners on a scenic loop through Blackburn town centre, then the fast, relatively flat route then returns to Ewood Park, making it an ideal course for first-timers and seasoned runners aiming for a personal best. “The Blackburn 10k is more than just a race; it’s a celebration of the town’s spirit, history, and passion for sport,” said Matt Wood, Co-Founder of RunThrough and Blackburn native. “With a start and finish at the iconic Ewood Park and a course that showcases the best of Blackburn, we’re proud to offer an event that’s truly special. We can’t wait to welcome runners of all abilities to join us for this unforgettable experience.”

Runners of all levels are encouraged to participate, with RunThrough’s commitment to inclusivity ensuring that everyone, regardless of their background or ability, feels welcome and supported. Early registration is recommended as this popular event is expected to sell out quickly.

RunThrough will organise and deliver over 270 events in 2025, including the Darwen Sprint and Standard Distance Triathlons, Aquathlons and 5k and 10k Trail races and the Run Heaton Park 5k, 10k, Half Marathon and Juniors.