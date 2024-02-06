News you can trust since 1886
BREAKING

Whittle-le-Woods Parish Council asks residents to stop chalking on public pavements

The parish council said chalking on pavements 'sets a poor example to the children in the area'.

By Emma Downey
Published 6th Feb 2024, 18:35 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

A parish council has sparked a debate among its residents after asking people to refrain from chalking on public pavements in the village.

Issuing a polite request on their Facebook page, a spokesperson for Whittle-le-Woods Council said: "Please could residents refrain from chalking on public pavements in the village. "It can be quite unsightly and certainly sets a poor example to the children in the area. "Feel free to chalk on your own private drives and footpaths. Thank you."

They have asked residents to refrain from chalking on public pavements in the village.They have asked residents to refrain from chalking on public pavements in the village.
They have asked residents to refrain from chalking on public pavements in the village.
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

READ MORE: Parklands High School sends safety email to parents after pupils followed by men in masks

However, not everyone agreed with the request, with some saying 'it was just children playing' and 'that it washes away with the rain', while another added that the council should focus their attention more towardsthe dog poo on the street'.

Related topics:ResidentsCouncilParentsFacebook