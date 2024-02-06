Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A school in Chorley has sent an email to parents after pupils claim to have been followed by men in masks last night in Astley Park.

Parklands High School, Southport Road, Chorley, sent an email to parents today (Tuesday) warning them.

The email read: "Dear Parents,

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"I have just been advised by Parklands of a safety warning.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Some Parklands students have reported that they were followed by boys/men in masks in Astley Park last night.

The pupils claim to have been followed yesterday evening (Monday) in Astley Park.

"This made them anxious and they called the police to assist."