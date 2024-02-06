News you can trust since 1886
Parklands High School sends safety email to parents after pupils followed by men in masks

They students claim to have been followed by men in masks last night in Astley Park.

By Emma Downey
Published 6th Feb 2024, 17:31 GMT
A school in Chorley has sent an email to parents after pupils claim to have been followed by men in masks last night in Astley Park.

Parklands High School, Southport Road, Chorley, sent an email to parents today (Tuesday) warning them.

The email read: "Dear Parents,

"I have just been advised by Parklands of a safety warning.

"Some Parklands students have reported that they were followed by boys/men in masks in Astley Park last night.

The pupils claim to have been followed yesterday evening (Monday) in Astley Park.

"This made them anxious and they called the police to assist."

Urging parents and guardians to be cautious, they added: "Please be aware of this and consider how/where your child is walking alone." The school and police have both been approached for comment.

