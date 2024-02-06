Parklands High School sends safety email to parents after pupils followed by men in masks
They students claim to have been followed by men in masks last night in Astley Park.
A school in Chorley has sent an email to parents after pupils claim to have been followed by men in masks last night in Astley Park.
Parklands High School, Southport Road, Chorley, sent an email to parents today (Tuesday) warning them.
The email read: "Dear Parents,
"I have just been advised by Parklands of a safety warning.
"Some Parklands students have reported that they were followed by boys/men in masks in Astley Park last night.
Urging parents and guardians to be cautious, they added: "Please be aware of this and consider how/where your child is walking alone." The school and police have both been approached for comment.