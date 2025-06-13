A brand new Black Sheep Coffee branch is opening in Lancashire next week - and you can grab yourself a drink for £1.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The chain will be opening a store at the Northlight Estate in Brierfield on Tuesday, June 17, and to celebrate the new launch, caffeine connoisseurs can kick things off with £1 coffees on opening day, including all the classics: Americano, Latte, Cappuccino and Flat White, followed by £2 Iced Blueberry Matchas all weekend to keep the good vibes going.

Black Sheep Coffee

This new store is independently owned and operated by a local franchise partner, bringing Black Sheep Coffee’s trademark rebellious spirit, bold brews and unapologetic energy to Brierfield for the very first time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Holly Ducker, Estate Director and Brand Manager for the new franchise, said: “This marks a fantastic milestone for the development and our entire team. We’re proud to be partnering with Black Sheep Coffee - it’s a brilliant addition to the site and one we’re confident will become a go-to spot for both our Northlighters and the wider community.”

The coffee shop group recently launched a brand-new lemonade category, with both classic and matcha-spiked options in flavour-packed combos like Lychee, Lavender, Passionfruit, and Peach. Every drink can be levelled up with one of Black Sheep Coffee’s signature boosters: prebiotic fibre for gut health, collagen for a glow-up, brain-boosting nootropics, or a hit of CBD to help keep stress at bay.