Where can I get a PCR test in Lancashire? Here are all the locations and everything you need to know about the test

What's the difference between a PCR test and a Lateral Flow test?

Polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests are sent away to a lab to diagnose infection.

Lateral flow tests (LFTs) can diagnose Covid-19 on the spot, but aren’t as accurate as PCR tests.

A PCR test is sent off for lab analysis and is more accurate than a Lateral Flow test

Here's what happens at a PCR test centre and where you can find one in Lancashire:

You'll be given detailed instructions with your test kit. If you're doing the test at a test site and need support, a trained helper can guide you.

These are the main steps for doing a PCR test on yourself:

Wash your hands with soap or use a hand sanitiser.

Lay out all the items in the test kit on the clean surface.

Blow your nose and wash your hands again.

Open your mouth wide and rub the swab over your tonsils (or where they would have been). Avoid the end of the swab touching your teeth, tongue and gums.

Put the same swab inside your nose (about 2.5cm up or until you feel some resistance).

Put the swab facing down into the tube and screw the lid tight.

Put the tube in the bag provided.

Taking a sample may be uncomfortable and make you gag, but it should not hurt.

Here are the PCR test centres in Lancashire.

Don't forget to phone 0300 303 2713 to book in advance.

Covid-19 Drive-through Testing Site - Preston (Walton le Dale Park and Ride)

Postcode: Preston PR5 4AR

Covid-19 Walk-through Testing Site - Blackpool (South Car Park, Yeadon Way)

Postcode: FY1 6BF

Covid-19 Walk-through Testing Site - Leyland (Leyland Civic Centre Car Park)

Postcode: PR25 1DH

Covid-19 Walk-through Testing Site - Chorley (Woodlands Conference Centre Car Park)

Postcode: PR7 1QR

Covid-19 Walk-through Testing Site - Burnley (Centenary Way Car Park)

Postcode: BB11 2EQ

Covid-19 Walk-through Testing Site - Pendle (ACE Centre, Nelson)

Postcode: BB9 7NN

Covid-19 Walk-through Testing Site - Blackburn (Penny Street Car Park)

Postcode: BB1 6HQ

Covid-19 Drive-through Testing Site - Blackburn (Old Bank Lane)

Postcode: BB1 2PW

Covid-19 Walk-through Testing Site - Fylde (Fairhaven Road Car Park)

Postcode: FY8 1NW

Covid-19 Walk-through Testing Site - Hyndburn (Eastgate Car Park)

Postcode: BB5 1AP

Covid-19 Walk-through Testing Site - Bolton (Merehall Street Car Park)

Postcode: BL1 2QW

Covid-19 Walk-through Testing Site - Bolton (Folds Road Car Park)

Postcode: BL1 2RZ

Covid-19 Walk-through Testing Site - Bolton (New Bury Community Car Park)