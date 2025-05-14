What you need to know as Royal Blackburn Hospital's Urgent Treatment Centre moves
However, it has not gone far as it is just down the corridor in General Outpatients Department.
Where to go
Patients over the age of 16 who need treatment for urgent but non-life-threatening conditions—such as sprains, suspected fractures, cuts, bites, eye issues, or minor head injuries—should now head through the main entrance of the hospital to access the UTC, which will be clearly signposted. There is no need to book in at A&E in advance.
Children needing urgent care should continue to use the signposted Emergency Department entrance, as usual.
People accompanying patients being brought in by ambulance will still enter the Emergency Department via the usual signposted entrance.
Why?
A hospital spokesman said: “This is a temporary move to enable us to do some essential work to configure the department so we can improve the patient journey through A&E.
“If you are unsure which department to visit for your health needs or want to see live waiting time information, please check the website www.elht.nhs.uk use NHS 111.”