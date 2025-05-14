Patients are being warned that the Urgent Treatment Centre (UTC) at Royal Blackburn Teaching Hospital has moved.

However, it has not gone far as it is just down the corridor in General Outpatients Department.

Where to go

Patients over the age of 16 who need treatment for urgent but non-life-threatening conditions—such as sprains, suspected fractures, cuts, bites, eye issues, or minor head injuries—should now head through the main entrance of the hospital to access the UTC, which will be clearly signposted. There is no need to book in at A&E in advance.

Children needing urgent care should continue to use the signposted Emergency Department entrance, as usual.

People accompanying patients being brought in by ambulance will still enter the Emergency Department via the usual signposted entrance.

The Royal Blackburn Hospital. Photo by Kelvin Stuttard

Why?

A hospital spokesman said: “This is a temporary move to enable us to do some essential work to configure the department so we can improve the patient journey through A&E.

“If you are unsure which department to visit for your health needs or want to see live waiting time information, please check the website www.elht.nhs.uk use NHS 111.”