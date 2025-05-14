A woman was knocked down and killed while crossing the road in Blackburn yesterday.

Emergency services were called to Pilmuir Road after the woman, aged in her 60s, was struck by a Volkswagen CC GT at around 1.30pm.

She was taken to hospital but sadly died from her injuries.

Lancashire Police are appealing for anyone who witnessed the collision or has video footage to get in touch.

Emergency services were called to Pilmuir Road in Blackburn after the woman, aged in her 60s, was struck by a Volkswagen CC GT at around 1.30pm on Tuesday (May 13)

A police spokesperson said: “We are appealing for your help following a fatal collision in Blackburn yesterday afternoon.

“The collision, between a pedestrian and a Volkswagen CC GT, happened on Pilmuir Road at around 1.30pm.

“The pedestrian, a woman in her 60s, was taken to hospital, where she was very sadly pronounced deceased.

“Her loved ones have been informed and are being supported by specially trained Family Liaison Officers. Our thoughts are with them at this incredibly distressing time.

“The driver of the Volkswagen stopped at the scene.

“Our enquiries into the collision are ongoing and officers investigating are appealing for information and footage.

“If you have CCTV or Dashcam footage of the collision itself or of the Volkswagen or pedestrian in the moments before the collision on Pilmuir Road, please get in touch with us.

“Anyone who can assist is asked to call 101 quoting log 0705 of 13th May or email our Serious Collision Investigation Unit at [email protected]”