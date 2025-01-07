Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The home of a village Post Office has gone on the market for £395,000.

97a King Street, Whalley, is described as a “rare opportunity” by agent Trevor Dawson.

The agent is keen to stress that the Post Office business is not affected by the sale- at least until August 16, which is when the current £19,600 per year tenancy ends.

However, the agent states that the premises has redevelopment potential. They said: “In comparison to other properties in the vicinity the current rental is below market value and has the potential for growth in the future. The property has redevelopment potential in due course.”

Internally, the 798 sq ft premises has an open plan sales area with rear services, suspended ceilings and integral lighting. The property also has a forecourt to King Street and on-street parking is available immediately in front of the premises.