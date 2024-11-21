Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Campaigners claim there could be 19 unrecorded graves at a Lancashire cemetery partly deconsecrated earlier this year.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Friends of Calderstones and Brockhall Cemeteries fear some parts of the former Calderstones Hospital cemetery at Whalley, earmarked for a future crematorium and car park, could include old plots, interred cremation urns or remains, or could have been a garden of remembrance. They are continuing calls for a rethink on the site’s protections and future.

The old hospital cemetery was sold by the NHS two decades ago and has had different owners since. Concerns have been raised, including at Ribble Valley Council, about the site’s condition and activity including the removal of many headstones in the past. The site is also where some of the ‘Booth Hall babies’ – poorly Manchester children evacuated to Calderstones Hospital just before the Second World War – were buried.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Earlier this year, the Church of England’s Diocese of Blackburn de-consecrated part of the land, which could enable future development. The diocese said, after considering information and consultation, it was acceptable to de-consecrate some land on the northern side..

However, the friends’ group believes different records are not consistent. So it queries both the crematorium plan and de-consecration.

From left, David Fitzpatrick, Dennis Buckley, Nikki Needham, Ben Kilgallon and Jean Lord, front, at Calderstones Cemetery | LDR

New information

In recent times, new signs have gone up at Calderstones by the owners, outlining how it could be developed with the crematorium and information signs for visitors. But most recently, Dennis Buckley, a friends group member, said activity with help from Catholic authorities has suggested there may have been at least 19 extra, unrecorded burials there since 1968.

Recently, the friends group wrote Nick and Sharon Gerard, understood to be the sole directors of Remembrance Parks Construction Ltd, outlining their concerns. Friends campaigner Dennis Buckley said: “In fairness to the owners, all the individual wooden, stone, floral and metal memorials at Calderstones have been left in place and carefully avoided by a maintenance gardener this year. But we still have numerous concerns.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In their recent letter, the friends claimed the site’s owners fail to respond to earlier letters and had not confirmed what registers, copy burial certificates or location maps they received when they bought the cemetery. These documents are important to relatives , the friends’ group said.

In response, Ron Dunn, who represents Remembrance Parks Construction at Calderstones, said: “It should be recognised that the friends group has a stated aim to prevent any building and particularly a crematorium, despite the obvious suitability of such a sensitive development. They also wish to return the cemetery to public ownership. But this is highly unlikely given the cost to purchase it, invest in improvements and maintain it at an ongoing loss – a cost to the general public -into the future. Should they be successful in their quest, the likely outcome would be the continuing deterioration of the cemetery and buildings, and the memory of those buried there to be condemned to the past.

“Remembrance Parks Construction Ltd only acquired this cemetery in 2019. It had existing planning permission since 2009. We have stated our wish to work with the community in providing a memorial to all those buried there, individual memorials for the Booth Hall babies, information boards about the site’s heritage and an electronic book of remembrance.

“This will provide a level of remembrance to all which is unachievable by a small action group and would be unlikely by any public organisation. We will also have staff on-site and maintain the grounds to the highest standards. Surely, this is the best way to remember those buried in the cemetery and for family members?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Since obtaining the cemetery, we have consistently assured the public that we will not disturb any burials. We have taken all reasonable measures to ensure we have all the available information on where burials took place, relying on statutory cemetery and crematorium records, a ground penetrating radar survey and experienced cemetery managers.”

A new Calderstones Cemetery sign with images of a proposed crematorium and car park | LDR

What do the Diocese and the council have to say?

Asked for comment before Mr Buckley’s latest update regarding Catholic information, a spokesperson for the Church of England Diocese of Blackburn said: “In May 2024, a portion of land at Calderstones Cemetery was de-consecrated by the Bishop of Blackburn to ensure that this non-church land could have a future use. The decision was made following a period of consultation in which the bishop sought views from members of the public and the Friends of Calderstones Cemetery group.

“The decision was subject to a series of strict conditions to ensure the dignity of those buried in other parts of the cemetery was maintained. Calderstones Cemetery is in private ownership and therefore the bishop has no jurisdiction over the land and has no capacity to decide on its use.”

Ribble Valley Council was involved in the planning application for a crematorium. A spokesperson said: “Our sole involvement with Calderstones Cemetery has been as the planning authority. As planning consent for the site was granted many years ago, we have nothing further to comment on the matter.”