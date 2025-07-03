Preston’s renowned Spud Bros say it “means the world” to them that they have been given the green light for a radical revamp of the hot potato tram on the city’s Flag Market - where their rise to social media stardom began little more than a year ago.

In that time, siblings Jacob and Harley Nelson have amassed more than seven million followers online - four million of them on TikTok - meaning the once humble potato purveying outlet now attracts visitors from across the UK around the world.

The pair recently unveiled plans to replace their current outlet with two purpose-built, mural-covered shipping containers, doubling the width of the operation and allowing for what they have promised will be a more "efficient" set-up.

The bold bid - in a conservation area featuring listed buildings including the Grade I Harris Museum and just yards from Preston's Cenotaph - was approved by Preston City Council's planning committee on Thursday.

The proposed new-look Spud Bros outlet | Studio John Bridge

The meeting heard that the Spud Bros had even been approached about the possibility of sponsoring the refurbished Harris when it opens, which dad Tony Nelson - who took over the business in 2020, leading to Jacob and Harley’s involvement - said they “absolutely would love to do”.

Spud Bros were recently announced as the new kit sponsors for Preston North End.

Members heard that the fully-removable new unit - which has been granted a temporary, five-year permission - would be taken away during events such as the Remembrance Day commemorations, but would play an active part in others such as the screening of football matches on the Flag Market.

The murals on the containers will be painted by Preston artist Shawn Sharpe, with the one facing the Cenotaph having a remembrance theme.

Addressing the issue of the huge queues that the tram - which has had a presence on the Flag Market in various forms since 1955 - now attracts, Tony told the committee: “We think it's absolutely brilliant, it looks great on social media.

“However, we understand there is a health and safety aspect to that so we’re going to invest in some proper barriers…and we're going to use a system called the ‘Disney queue’.”

He also revealed that business was considering plans for seating that could tie in with other eateries in the area.

“There is a bigger piece of work to create a street cafe culture on the Flag Market,” Tony said.

Appealing to councillors to back the expansion bid, he added: “We drive people into the city centre.

“[We] actually assist what the Flag Market, in my opinion, is supposed to be used for - a meeting place, a place where people can talk, dance, communicate - and it's great seeing so many young people come into the city and not just use the Spud Bros facilities, but using Animate, using other shops, using other cafes.

“We feel that we should embrace the new whilst remembering the old. The new tram is going to be a piece of art, something ties in the old and the new and brings people into the city to remember our rich heritage,” Tony said.

Team Spud Bros outside Preston Town Hall after plans for a bigger unit on the Flag Market were approved - including Harley (far left), Jacob (second left) and Tony (second right) Nelson | National World

Amidst largely supportive comments from committee members, Cllr Lynne Brooks asked whether approval of the application risked "opening the floodgates” to similar ventures on the Flag Market.

Planning case officer Megan Stewart said any other proposals would each be considered “on [their] own merits”.

“We have to balance any harm from any applications against the public benefit that that application would bring,” she explained.

In response to a question from Cllr Phil Crowe as to why the Spud Bros did not opt to move into a brick-built shop, John Bridge - the agent for the application said it "wouldn't really give the appeal that we’re going for”.

Cllr Harry Landless added: "When I first looked at this application, being a bit old fashioned, I thought, ‘Oh hell, what a monstrosity going on the Flag Market.’ But listening to the speakers...and opening my mind somewhat…[I now approve of it].”

Speaking to the Local Democracy Reporting Service straight after the application was unanimously approved, Jacob Nelson said in spite of their whirlwind success - including opening an outlet in London, recently visited by Will Smith, and announcing plans to expand across the UK and abroad - there was nothing like coming home and serving up spuds.

“It's our bread and butter, it means the world to us. And to now have something a bit bigger, we can manage the queues and we can do more community activities as well.

“This month is mayhem, but there’s nothing better than coming back to Preston - back home - it’s just everything to us.

“We’re doing all these crazy things and everyone is like, ‘Wow, I’d love to do that.’ But we prefer coming back to Preston, serving spuds, having a laugh with people and giving freebies out.”

Tony added of the new unit: “I just think it’s going to bring something a little bit special to the city. We see it more as a piece of art - so even when it's closed, we think people will come and have their photograph taken with it.”