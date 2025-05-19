We’re just two brothers who sell potatoes - Preston's Spud Bros respond to disappointed customer
Posting on their social media feed yesterday, brothers Jacob and Harley Nelson said they had recently received a comment from the customer who said they were disappointed at having to queue for an hour and a half for a jacket potato.
They said: “We recently received a comment from someone who was disappointed after queuing for 1.5 hours and felt we didn’t acknowledge or thank the line of customers for their support.
“The truth is, we never expected any of this — we’re just two brothers who sell potatoes and give out free stuff because we genuinely want to show the younger generation that it’s cool to be kind.”
They added: “That said, the days can get incredibly busy, both on and off the tram, and at times it can be overwhelming and exhausting.
“If anyone has come by and caught us on an off day, we truly apologise — we’re only human, but we’re always doing our best.”
The brothers signed off their post thanking everyone who has supported them, adding that ‘it means more than you know’.
The post was met with a flurry of support by their followers, with one telling them to ‘ignore the negative posts’ and that they were doing a great job, while another added that they couldn’t wait to come up to Preston and ‘wait 5 hours if I have to’.