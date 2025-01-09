My boyfriend treated me to an Airbnb in Preston from Wales so I could try Spud Bros' jacket potato
Sharing the message on their Facebook page Preston’s Spud Brothers and TikTok stars Harley and Jacob Nelson who operate their potato tram from Preston’s Flag Market said they loved receiving messages from followers as it ‘makes their day’.
The message from the woman’s mum said that her daughter had travelled 81 miles for a taste of the famous jacket potato as it was ‘all she talked about’ trying.
The post read: “My 19-year-old daughter is coming to see you, she has driven up from Prestatyn North Wales and stayed in an Air BNB just for a spud from yourselves.
“She’s been so excited about this - it was her Christmas gift from her boyfriend who will be with her.
“She’s talked about nothing else since Christmas, was the best gift ever apparently!”
Posting in the comments the girl’s boyfriend said the spud was ‘lovely’.
The brothers have earned millions of views on social media and attracted 3.3 million followers on TikTok after sharing videos of their daily life serving "British delicacy" jacket potatoes from their mobile shop, which they call their tram.
More recently they opened their first ever pop-up restaurant in London to queues of people eagerly awaiting a taste of the infamous spud which they called a ‘surreal’ moment.
Formerly home to Jamie Oliver’s Pasta Dreams restaurant, the new Spud Bros Express can be found in Archer Street, next to the Apollo Theatre - a busy backstreet off bustling Shaftesbury Avenue in London’s fashionable West End.
