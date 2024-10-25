Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The weather is set to get colder in Lancashire over the weekend, with temperatures expected to drop to 5C.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The weekend will start off very foggy and atmospheric, with perfect spooky weather as Halloween approaches.

As the fog lifts, there were be a mixture of sunny spells and patchy rain across the county.

The weather is set to get colder in Lancashire over the weekend | SCM Photography

Here’s the full weather forecast for Lancashire:

Saturday (October 26)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Any mist and fog soon clearing, leaving a dry and fine day with sunny spells.

Turning cloudier into the evening with patchy rain drifting southwards. Drier behind with clear spells.

Maximum temperature 15C. Minimum temperature 5C.

Sunday (October 27)

A chilly start, but dry and settled on Sunday.

Turning breezy and increasingly cloudy as the day progresses.

Maximum temperature 12C. Minimum temperature 9C.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Monday (October 28)

Light rain changing to overcast by nighttime.

Maximum temperature 15C. Minimum temperature 12C.

Tuesday (October 29)

Overcast changing to sunny intervals by lunchtime.

Maximum temperature 15C. Minimum temperature 9C.

Wednesday (October 30)

An overcast day.

Maximum temperature 14C. Minimum temperature 10C.

Thursday (October 31)

An overcast day.

Maximum temperature 14C. Minimum temperature 9C.