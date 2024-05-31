Watch more of our videos on Shots!

An online car buying service has launched in Lancashire.

The webuyanycar new pod branch opened this week at Morrisons supermarket on Brooke Street, Chorley, which will provide better access for local customers and motorists looking for a fast and simple way to sell their car.

The new branch is fully self-sustainable, running off solar power, and will have an entirely paperless sales process.

Richard Evans, Head of Technical Services at webuyanycar, said: “Our latest opening in Chorley is testament to the continued growth of webuyanycar and our support for customers in the surrounding areas, who we have been buying many thousands of cars from over the years.

"We aim to provide our customers with even more local branches in the area, saving time, hassle and making the whole process even more convenient."

Webuyanycar today runs more than 500 local branches nationwide, where its experts finalise purchases from car owners who have secured a free, no obligation valuation for their motor via the webuyanycar website.

Richard added: “We are continuing to grow and put customers back in the driving seat, as more and more motorists realise, they can negotiate a better deal by not part-exchanging.