Your Preston weekend weather forecast: City to be hit by heavy rainfall

The timing for the indoor re-opening of restaurants and indoor entertainment venues could not have been better, as the weather still hasn't picked up here in Preston.

But people no longer have to huddle in groups underneath umbrellas whilst enjoying lunch out as of last Monday, when the third phase of the roadmap out of lockdown was introduced.

Today has started the weekend off to a rather miserable start, with highs of no more than 12°C and heavy rain and windy conditions throughout the day.

Dark clouds over Preston Docks. Photo: Tony Worral Photography

Tonight as we head into the weekend, those conditions will continue until around 12am, when it will clear but remain cloudy and windy into tomorrow morning.

Saturday is set to be mostly dry, but remain dark and overcast. Some showers are possible throughout the day but it should remain dry on the whole, with temperatures of around 12°C again.

The wind will remain strong into Sunday morning, May 23, as a band of locally heavy rain pushes will push eastwards across the region bringing more damp and wet conditions throughout the day.

With thanks to Tony Worrall Photography for the use of the picture.

Met Office North West forecast

Friday:

Residual rain continuing in some areas during the evening before gradually clearing for most through the night, leaving the region rather cloudy by the morning. Winds easing throughout. Minimum temperature 3 °C.

Saturday:

Largely cloudy at first, but skies slowly brightening up in the afternoon. A few showers for some are possible throughout the day. Feeling rather cool for this time of year. Maximum temperature 12 °C.

Outlook for Sunday to Tuesday: