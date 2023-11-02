News you can trust since 1886
When the weather is set to improve in Preston after Storm Ciarán brought strong winds and heavy rain to UK

Winds of more than 100mph were recorded as Storm Ciarán swept across the UK – here’s when the weather is set to improve in Preston.
By Sean Gleaves
Published 2nd Nov 2023, 17:48 GMT
Updated 3rd Nov 2023, 15:51 GMT
The third named storm of the season continued to batter the country on Thursday (November 2), bringing power cuts, travel chaos and school closures.

Gusts of more than 100mph and heavy rain hit the south of England and the Channel Islands, with residents in Jersey also having to evacuate their homes.

Meanwhile, a tornado warning was issued by the Tornado and Storm Research Organisation (TORRO), which said the highest risk of a tornado would be across South Wales to London.

While no weather warning covered Lancashire, the county was certainly not immune to the effects of the storm, with heavy rain and strong winds present for most of the day.

But when is the weather set to improve?

Here’s the weather forecast for the rest of the week:

Friday (November 3)

Heavy rain and strong winds battered Blackpool as Storm Ciarán swept across parts of the UKHeavy rain and strong winds battered Blackpool as Storm Ciarán swept across parts of the UK
Heavy rain and strong winds battered Blackpool as Storm Ciarán swept across parts of the UK

Blustery showers continuing on Friday, though these turning lighter and more scattered with time.

Remaining windy around coasts, but winds gradually easing throughout the day.

Maximum temperature 12C.

Saturday (November 4)

Largely dry to start on Saturday with cloud thickening through the day.

Outbreaks of rain moving northwards later, heaviest and most persistent in the south.

Highs of 9C and lows of 7C.

Sunday (November 5)

Cloudy changing to sunny intervals by lunchtime.

Rain predicted between at 3pm.

Highs of 11C and lows of 8C.

Monday (November 6)

Light showers changing to partly cloudy by early evening.

Rain predicted for most of the day.

Highs of 11C and lows of 7C.

Tuesday (November 7)

Partly cloudy changing to light showers by lunchtime.

Highs of 10C and lows of 6C.

Wednesday (November 8)

Heavy rain changing to partly cloudy by early evening.

Highs of 11C and lows of 6C.

Thursday (November 9)

Light showers.

Highs of 10C and lows of 7C.

