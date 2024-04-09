Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The public were urged to stay away from the Promenade in Blackpool as strong winds and heavy rain battered the county.

Large waves battered the coast on Tuesday as winds of up to 65mph swept across the resort.

A yellow weather warning was issued by the Met Office after forecasters predicted more strong winds and hazardous coastal conditions.

The warning, which is set to end at 3pm, covers all of the Fylde coast.

A spokesman for the Met Office said: “A spell of strong winds blowing from the northwest will affect this region on Tuesday.

Initially arriving across Southwest Wales, in the early hours of Tuesday, and reaching North Wales and Northwest England during Tuesday morning.

Gusts will reach 40-50 mph widely, with 60 or 65 mph gusts expected for exposed coasts of Southwest and West Wales overnight.

“Winds will likely ease (although still remaining breezy) across Southwest and West Wales before dawn on Tuesday.

Heavy rain also battered the resort, with two flood alerts and one warning issued in the area.

The flood warning covered the Wyre estuary at Thornton. Areas most at risk included Nestleton, Underbank Road, Aylesbury House and Silcock's Cottages.

One of the flood alerts covered the Wyre estuary from Fleetwood and Knott End to Little Eccleston.

Areas most at risk includes Tiger's Tail, Wyre Dock, Burrow's Marsh, Burn Naze, Thornton, Trunnah, Stanah, Poulton-le-Fylde, Skippool, Hambleton, Cold Row, Little Singleton, Little Eccleston and Crow Woods.

The second flood alert covered the coast from Fleetwood to Blackpool.

Areas most at risk included Fleetwood, Larkholme, Broadwater, Cleveleys, Rossall Beach, Anchorsholme, Blackpool and Revoe.

Lifeboat crews urged people in the area to stay away from the Promenade due to the weather conditions.

A spokesman for RNLI Blackpool said: “Currently a yellow weather warning for high gusting onshore winds, Blackpool RNLI are urging caution on the Promenade area up to 3pm today. The high tide is at 12.10pm and is forecast as high at 9.55 metres.

“It is likely that very rough seas will be experienced on the Fylde Coast, and the public are advised to remain away from exposed areas of the Promenade during this time.

“As ever, anything of concern should be reported to the Coastguard on 999.”

The damage signs at Showton Museum on Bank Hey Street.

Fire crews closed Bank Hey Street in the town after it was reported the metal signage on the new Showton Museum had been damaged by the weather.

A video captured from the scene showed the new metal signage was missing some parts, with the remaining pieces swaying precariously in the wind. A spokesman for Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service told the Gazette: “We were called at 10:18 to a hotel in Blackpool where a sign on the side of the building wasn’t secure.