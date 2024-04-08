Lancashire weather forecast as Met Office issues wind warning for Blackpool, St Annes, Lytham and Cleveleys
Blackpool is bracing for more wild weather as the Met Office issues another yellow weather warning for wind tomorrow.
The forecaster is warning of more strong winds and hazardous coastal conditions from the early hours of tomorrow morning.
The Met Office warning comes into force from 1am and will remain in place until 3pm on Tuesday. Affected coastal areas include Blackpool, Fleetwood, Cleveleys, St Annes and Lytham, a Met Office spokesman said.
Heavy wind is likely to cause some disruption to travel and commuters are urged to allow extra time for their journeys and to check rail and bus timetables to ensure services are not cancelled.
Pictures taken on Blackpool seafront over the weekend show the wild conditions along the coast as huge waves crashed against the shore.
What to Expect
- It’s likely that some coastal routes, sea fronts and coastal communities will be affected by spray and/or large waves
- Some delays to road, rail, air and ferry transport are likely
- Some short term loss of power and other services is possible
Today
A cloudy day with spells of rain pushing up from the southwest, with eastern areas perhaps staying drier.
Rain turning heavier and more persistent into the evening. Maximum temperature 14 °C.
Tonight
An unsettled evening with heavy and persistent rain across much of the region, sweeping northwards. Spells of heavy rain continuing overnight mixed with drier interludes. Winds increasing in the west. Minimum temperature 5 °C.
Tuesday
Remaining unsettled with outbreaks of heavy rain at times and strong winds, especially along the exposed coasts. Rain gradually clearing eastwards through the evening. Feeling cooler with winds easing later. Maximum temperature 10 °C.
