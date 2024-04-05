Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Met Office has said that “Storm Kathleen will bring a spell of very windy weather to western areas of the UK this weekend” and issued a yellow warning for wind across various parts of Lancashire and the North West of England this Saturday (April 6.)

The warning is in place from 8:00 am on Saturday until 10:00pm at night; find out more about what this means below...

Where in Lancashire is affected?

The warning is in place across most of the Lancashire coast and includes Blackpool, Lytham St Annes, Thornton Cleveleys, Fleetwood, Lancaster and Morecambe.

Preston and other Central Lancashire areas are not included in the warning.

What to expect?

-Some damage to buildings, such as tiles blown from roofs, could happen

-Injuries and danger to life from flying debris are possible

-Power cuts may occur, with the potential to affect other services, such as mobile phone coverage

-Injuries and danger to life could occur from large waves and beach material being thrown onto sea fronts, coastal roads and properties

-Some roads and bridges may close

-Road, rail, air and ferry services may be affected, with longer journey times and cancellations possible

How to stay safe in the wind?

The Met Office issues the following advice:

Protecting your property from damage and other people from injury

Don't risk injury to others or damage to your property. Check for loose items outside your home and plan how you could secure them in high winds, e.g. bins, plant pots, garden furniture (bring inside or secure in place), trampolines (turn upside down or secure with tent pegs), sheds (ensure doors are locked)

Things you can do before a journey

Windy weather can cause delays and make driving conditions dangerous. Follow these few simple steps to prepare before journeys:

-Plan your route, check for delays and road closures

-Listen out for travel updates on your car radio/sat nav

-If you don't have essentials in your car then pack for the worst (warm clothing, food, drink, blanket, torch)

-Take a fully charged mobile phone with an in-car charger or battery pack

Driving safely in strong wind

Driving in these conditions can be dangerous, for yourself and other road users. If you must drive, you can do this more safely by:

-Driving slowly to minimise the impact of wind gusts

-Be aware of high sided vehicles/caravans on more exposed roads

-Be cautious overtaking high sided vehicles/caravans

-Make sure you hold the steering wheel firmly

-Give cyclists, motorcyclists, lorries and buses more room than usual

Staying safe when you're at the coast

If you live or work on the coast take extra care during windy and stormy weather. Keep yourself and others safe by following these simple steps:

-Check the forecasts and tides in your local area here

-Beware of large waves, even from the shore large breaking waves can sweep you off your feet and out to sea

-Take care if walking near cliffs – know your route and keep dogs on a lead

-In an emergency 999 (UK) or 112 (Ireland) and ask for the Coastguard

Avoiding injury if you're out and about

Being outside in high winds makes you more vulnerable to injury. Stay indoors as much as possible. If you do go out, try not to walk or shelter close to buildings and trees.