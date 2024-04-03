Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A planning application has been submitted to Wyre Council for Unit 3 on Furness Drive in Poulton-Le-Fylde for a “change of use from storage unit (B8) to hand car wash and tyre centre with valeting bay (Sui Generis)”.

Currently the site, which is 850 metres square large and located on the Poulton Business Park, contains a vacant unit which was last used for storage.

The planning documents show the proposed unit would have jet wash car bays, tyre changing bays and valet bays, as well as housing a tyre office, a tyre display room, two storage rooms, two toilets, a kitchen, a bin store.

An application for a new hand car wash, tyre and valeting centre has been submitted to Wyre Council. Credit: Sasin Tipchai from Pixabay

The proposed car wash business will have three full time staff, two part time staff and be open 9am to 6pm Monday-Satuday and 9am to 5pm on Sundays and bank holidays.

Outside of the building, there will be five car parking spaces, a reduction from the seven currently in place, and the internal unit itself will remain the same size of 584 square metres.

The applicant is listed as Ryr Wash Limited which Companies House reports is a Preston based company only registered in February, directed by a Mr Rasool Ibraheem Rasool.

Included in the current planning application is a consultee response from Janet Lawson-Marsden at Lancashire County Council’s Highway Development Support in which she says, whilst the principle of the development is supported, the full application can not be supported as of yet.

Mrs Lawson-Marsden explains this is because the drawings do not show if the site has the rights of access from the rear of the unit to Furness Drive and the applicant must identify the location of the spaces for staff at the rear so they do not obstruct customers exiting the unit and other units' access.