Snow and sleet showers could lead to difficult driving conditions in parts of Lancashire on Thursday evening (February 24).

Forecasters also warned icy patches could form on some untreated roads and pavements, leading to an increased chance of accidents and injuries.

A yellow weather warning for snow and ice - which covers Blackburn, Darwen, Burnley, Clitheroe and Bacup - was subsequently issued by the Met Office.

The warning will be in place from 8pm on Thursday until 9.30am on Friday (February 25).

A spokesman for the Met Office said: "Further areas of rain, sleet and hail, with snow mainly at elevations above around 200-300m, are likely to affect many areas this evening.

"These will be heavy in places, perhaps bringing 2-5cm of snow to some of the higher routes across the Pennines and Scotland.

"Beyond midnight, showers will become less widespread and will fall increasingly as rain or sleet away from some higher routes and parts of northern Scotland.

"However, as temperatures fall, icy stretches are possible more widely, especially on untreated surfaces."

Here's what the Met Office said to expect:

- Probably icy patches on some untreated roads, pavements and cycle paths, leading to an increased chance of accidents and injuries

- Some roads, and possibly railways, could be affected by longer journey times, particularly those roads crossing higher ground

