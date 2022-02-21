Storm Franklin sparked evacuations in parts of the UK and caused widespread rush-hour travel disruption on Monday (February 21).
A yellow wind warning for England, Wales and south-western Scotland was in place until 1pm, while an amber warning for Northern Ireland expired at 7am.
Winds were peaking during rush-hour, according to Greg Dewhurst, senior meteorologist at the Met Office, who added that they will begin noticeably easing around lunchtime.
Storm Franklin's highest gust of 87mph was recorded at the Needles on the Isle of Wight on Sunday evening, followed by current gusts of 79mph on a mountaintop in Wales.
These were the scenes after Storm Franklin swept through Lancashire:
1. House collapses in Chorley
Three fire engines from Preston and Penwortham were called after a house collapsed in Chorley.
The end-terraced house, located on the corner of Carrington Road and Avondale Road, looked to be undergoing major renovation works before it collapsed.
Pictures from the scene showed the side of the house had completely given way during the high winds, leaving the inside of the building exposed.
Police confirmed no injuries had been reported following the incident when contacted by the Lancashire Post.
Photo: Denis Jolly
2. Fallen tree in Ashton Park, Preston
The strong winds caused a large tree to fall in Ashton Park, ripping the roots from the ground.
3. Roof blown off house in Cleveleys
A roof was blown off a home in Cleveleys after Storm Franklin battered the Fylde Coast. The huge section of what appears to be tar paper and wooden boards came crashing down after it was whipped off a three-storey home in Nutter Road. One neighbour was alarmed to discover the roofing crumpled on the street below, just yards from where he had parked his car. Pictures from the scene show the stricken roof, along with its chimneys and vents, after it crash landed in neighbouring St Andrew’s Court. Fire crews attended to make the scene safe, but fortunately, no one was injured.
4. Fallen trees and flooding along the A59 at Howick
The footpath along the A59 at Howick was blocked by several fallen trees, along with flooding caused by the heavy rains.