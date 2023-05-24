The research, carried out by Utility Bidder, has revealed the areas of the UK which experience the most and least rainfall and sunshine.

It may come as no surprise that Burnley is the area which experiences the most rainfall on average each year with 1,315mm.

Burnley experiences the most rainfall on average each year (Credit: Erik Witsoe)

Preston came in third place, experiencing an average of 1,058mm each year, with Manchester taking second place with 1,197mm.

Southend-on-Sea records the lowest average annual rainfall at just 527mm – considerably less than in Burnley.

The seaside town of Hastings was named the sunshine capital of the UK, with residents basking in an average of 1,914 hours of sunshine each year.

At the other end of the scale, Manchester was named the greyest area in the UK, with the city experiencing an average of 1,265 hours of sunshine per year.

Burnley experiences an average of 1,378 hours of sunshine per year, beating Preston by 11 hours.