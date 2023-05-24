News you can trust since 1886
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
The Beatles' former bassist Chas Newby dies aged 81
Love Island 2023 summer series start date confirmed by ITV
Warning for dog walkers after woman bitten by adder
TikToker ‘Mizzy’ set to appear in court over prank TikTok videos
Strictly Come Dancing star reveals breast cancer diagnosis
Netflix starts password crackdown in the UK

Residents in Burnley and Preston are experiencing some of the worst weather in the UK, study finds

New research has revealed the top 10 areas of the UK where the worst weather conditions are experienced – and two are in Lancashire.
By Sean Gleaves
Published 24th May 2023, 17:20 BST- 1 min read
Updated 24th May 2023, 17:20 BST

The research, carried out by Utility Bidder, has revealed the areas of the UK which experience the most and least rainfall and sunshine.

It may come as no surprise that Burnley is the area which experiences the most rainfall on average each year with 1,315mm.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Read More
Final overnight closures ahead of new M55 junction opening
Burnley experiences the most rainfall on average each year (Credit: Erik Witsoe)Burnley experiences the most rainfall on average each year (Credit: Erik Witsoe)
Burnley experiences the most rainfall on average each year (Credit: Erik Witsoe)
Most Popular

Preston came in third place, experiencing an average of 1,058mm each year, with Manchester taking second place with 1,197mm.

Southend-on-Sea records the lowest average annual rainfall at just 527mm – considerably less than in Burnley.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The seaside town of Hastings was named the sunshine capital of the UK, with residents basking in an average of 1,914 hours of sunshine each year.

At the other end of the scale, Manchester was named the greyest area in the UK, with the city experiencing an average of 1,265 hours of sunshine per year.

Burnley experiences an average of 1,378 hours of sunshine per year, beating Preston by 11 hours.

You can view the full research HERE.

Related topics:BurnleyResidentsPrestonManchesterLancashireHastings