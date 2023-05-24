The new junction – the ‘missing’ junction 2 – is currently being built along the M55 as part of the wider Preston Western Distributor Road project.

Lancashire County Council and main contractor Costain are delivering the PWDR scheme and are building the new junction for National Highways.

A combination of full overnight carriageway closures or eastbound carriageway closures between junction 1 at Broughton and junction 3 at Wesham will be taking place next week.

Overhead view of the new Preston Western Distributor Road

The full programme of overnight – 9pm to 6am – carriageway closures is as follows:

Tuesday (30 May) - eastbound and westbound carriageway closure

Wednesday (31 May) - eastbound carriageway closure

Thursday (1 June) - eastbound carriageway closure

Friday (2 June) – eastbound and westbound carriageway closures

Clearly-signed diversions will operate between junction 1 and junction 3.

When the motorway re-opens on Saturday 3 June, the eastbound carriageway will be restored to normal running arrangements with lane one re-opened and the 70mph speed limit in place. The lane one closure and 50mph speed limit along the westbound carriageway will be lifted at the same time as the new junction and new link road, between the M55 and A583 at Lea via Bartle, are opened. The date for this will be announced soon, ahead of the opening of the new road.