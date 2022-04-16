Preston's Easter bank holiday weather - what to expect on Saturday, Sunday and Monday

Saturday

A bit of a cloudy start with some patchy mist and low cloud shrouding the moors and fells. Cloud soon burns back to leave a dry day with plenty of warm sunshine. Some high cloud at times through the afternoon. Maximum temperature 22 °C.

Preston will see its warmest weather in the late afternoon and early evening with highs of 20° between 4pm and 6pm.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The weather is expected to be clear and dry for Preston's famous Easter Monday egg-rolling in Avenham Park

Tonight

Staying dry through the evening and overnight with a southerly breeze. Some clear spells at first, but high cloud gradually moving in across the region through the early hours. Minimum temperature 5 °C.

Sunday

A dry day with high cloud giving hazy sunshine. Breezier than on Saturday but still warm for the time of year. Rain arriving in the west late in the evening. Maximum temperature 19 °C.

Neil Armstrong, Chief Meteorologist, said: "Most people will see some spells of decent bank holiday weather this weekend, and it will feel warm in places, particularly for the first half of the Easter break.

Outlook for Monday to Wednesday

This Easter Monday, Preston’s famous egg rolling event returns to Avenham and Miller Parks after a two year hiatus due to the Covid pandemic.