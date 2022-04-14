This Easter Monday, Preston’s famous egg rolling event returns to Avenham and Miller Parks, after a two year hiatus due to the Covid pandemic.

Here is everything you need to know about the day:

Where is it?

Avenham & Miller Park, South Meadow Lane, Preston, Lancashire, PR1 8JP

What is it?

Held every Easter Monday, the popular event has now been going for over 150 years, and sees hundreds of Lancastrians rolling chocolate eggs down the steep hill on Avenham Park, throughout the day.

As well as egg rolling, this year’s event involves a mix of street theatre, workshops, food and drink stalls, children’s entertainers, live music, and more- there is even the chance to say hello to Plucky the giant hen.

There will also be free creative workshops to make your own Easter Bonnet plus an opportunity to take part in the traditional Easter Bonnet competition to win the accolade of 'Best Bonnet in Show'.

Each year has a unique theme and 2022’s will tie in with celebrations for the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee, along with the twenty years since Preston gained its city status.

When is it?

Easter Monday, April 18 between 11am- 4pm.

Official egg rolls will take place on the hour every hour.

Easter bonnet making workshops will be at 11.30am, 12.30pm, 1.30pm and 2.30pm.

How to got involved?